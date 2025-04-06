‘Ari’ team comes with hard-hitting song ‘Bhaga Bhaga’

The upcoming film Ari, presented by RV Reddy and produced by Srinivas Ramireddy and Dr. Thimmappa Naidu Purimetla Ph.D under the Arvy Cinemas banner, is nearing its theatrical release. Directed by Paper Boy fame Jayashankarr, the movie carries the intriguing tagline “My Name Is Nobody.”

Featuring an ensemble cast including Vinod Varma, Surya Purimetla, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sai Kumar, and Srikanth Iyengar, Ari has been generating buzz with its promotional material. The film's teaser, character reveals, and earlier songs have received encouraging responses.

The latest lyrical track, Bhaga Bhaga, was released today and has already captured audience attention. Composed by Anup Rubens, the song stands out with its high-energy beats and impactful lyrics penned by Vanamali. Vocalists Shanmuka Priya and Rohit PVNS bring intense emotion to the track, which explores themes of human greed and nature’s fury.

Currently in the final stages of post-production, the makers of Ari are expected to soon announce the official release date. The film also features a massive supporting cast, including Viva Harsha, Srinivasa Reddy, Chammak Chandra, Pavani Reddy, Suman, Amani, Sameer, and many more.