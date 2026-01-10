Ariana Grande keen to push acting boundaries, wants roles that challenge her

Mumbai: Global pop sensation Ariana Grande, best known for her chart-topping music career, has revealed that she is now keen to explore acting more deeply and take on roles that challenge her creatively.

In an interview with a leading magazine, Grande said she wants to push herself beyond her comfort zone and choose projects that allow her to grow as a performer. “I want to challenge myself and take on roles that exercise different muscles and ask something new of me. I’m drawn to things that feel different, unique and meaningful,” she shared.

While the singer-turned-actress prefers to stay present rather than plan too far ahead, she expressed excitement about future projects and hinted that she has already committed to something that inspires her deeply. However, she chose not to reveal details. “There is something else I’m very excited about down the line. I can’t say much yet, but it’s something that inspires me deeply. It contains multitudes,” Grande said, promising to share more once the project is officially announced.

Opening up about the difference between music and acting, Grande reflected on the emotional process involved in portraying characters on screen. “You’re still crying the tears, feeling the feelings and laughing the laughs. It’s still your heart and soul at play, just in service of someone else’s story. And in doing that, you learn so much about yourself,” she explained.

Grande has received praise for her performance in the ‘Wicked’ films and admitted that she would love to return to the stage in a theatrical production. Speaking earlier on the ‘Today’ show, she said, “It would be a dream to find the right thing to come back to, to be on stage. I’m grateful to be along for the ride.”

With her growing interest in acting, fans can expect to see a new side of Ariana Grande as she continues to expand her creative horizons.