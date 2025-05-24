Live
Arjun Ambati’s ‘Paramapada Sopanam’ first single strikes a chord
Actor Arjun Ambati, known for his breakout role in Ardhanari and his popularity through Bigg Boss, is back in the spotlight with his latest thriller Paramapada Sopanam. Rooted in Telugu tradition, the film features Arjun in the lead alongside Jennifer Emmanuel and is set for a grand worldwide release on July 11.
Produced by Gidimitla Siva Prasad under the S.S. Media banner and co-produced by Gudimetla Eswar, the film is helmed by Naga Siva, a protégé of veteran filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. Taking charge of the story, screenplay, dialogues, and direction, Naga Siva promises a thrilling cinematic experience with this culturally rich narrative.
With production now complete, promotions are in full swing. The team recently unveiled the first lyrical song Chinni Chinni Thappulevo, which is quickly gaining traction. Composed by Davzand, who recently impressed with his work on Eagle, the track boasts a trendy and youthful vibe. Sung by Prudhvi Chandra and Aditi Bhavaraju, and penned by Rambabu Gosala, the song's catchy rhythm and relatable lyrics are resonating well with younger listeners.
The film’s music, infused with contemporary flair and cultural depth, is expected to connect with a wide range of audiences. With mounting anticipation and a promising soundtrack, Paramapada Sopanam is poised to be a compelling entry in the Telugu thriller genre this July.