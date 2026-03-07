Arjun Das–Anna Ben starrer titled ‘Con City’; title teaser unveiled

The makers of director Harish Durairaj’s upcoming comedy family entertainer have officially revealed the title of the film as Con City. Featuring Arjun Das and Anna Ben in the lead roles, the film’s title was announced through an intriguing teaser released on Friday.

Arjun Das shared the title teaser on his social media platforms, teasing audiences with the film’s quirky concept. “This family doesn’t just entertain. They take you for a ride,” the actor wrote while unveiling the teaser.

The teaser begins with a tense phone call in which a moneylender threatens Arjun Das’s character for avoiding his calls and allegedly fleeing with his family after locking up his home. The lender warns him of severe consequences if the debt is not repaid. In response, the character defiantly refuses to pay and challenges the lender.

Soon after the heated conversation, Arjun Das is seen venting his anger by throwing objects around. In a surprising twist, lightning strikes a small handheld machine resembling a receipt printer he is holding. From that moment on, every time the device prints a receipt, ₹500 notes start emerging from it. The unexpected development gives his character a chance to repay the loan — but he soon realises that others have discovered the existence of the mysterious money-printing machine.

Apart from the lead pair, the film also features well-known actors Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi and Akhilan in key roles.

The film’s technical team includes music composer Sean Roldan, cinematographer Aravind Viswanathan and editor Arul Moses. Production design is handled by Raj Kamal, while costumes are designed by Navaa Rambo Rajkumar. Lyrics are written by Mohan Rajan, with choreography by Santhosh and action sequences by Action Sandhosh.