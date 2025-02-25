Arjun Kapoor defends ‘Gori Hai Kalaiyan’ remix in ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’

Arjun Kapoor has addressed the mixed reactions surrounding the remix of Gori Hai Kalaiyan in his latest film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Speaking on this, the actor defended the song’s inclusion, emphasizing that creativity in cinema cannot be confined to rigid definitions.

Responding to criticism about re-created tracks, Arjun explained, "Not all songs in our film are remixes. If you watch the video of 'Gori Hai Kalaiyan,' it narrates the story—a man caught between two women fighting for his affection. As long as a remix fits well within the film’s context, it works. If it’s forced, criticism is justified."

He further stated that many younger audiences may not even recognize the song’s original source, making the remix a fresh experience. "We have used it with genuineness, and there are four other original tracks in the movie. It’s not about a lack of originality but about using a classic song in a way that complements the film."

Mere Husband Ki Biwi, featuring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, hit theaters on February 21, 2025.