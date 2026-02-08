Arjun Mahi grabs eyeballs with his performance in ‘Barabar Premistha’

Arjun Mahi, who made a strong impression with his debut as a hero in Ishtamga, has steadily carved a space for himself in Telugu cinema through his commitment to meaningful roles and performance-driven characters. After a brief break from films, he returned with projects like Enjoy and Nuvvu Nenu Osey Orey, continuing his efforts to connect with audiences through sincere storytelling and varied roles.

His latest appearance in Barabar Premistha has brought him renewed attention, where he delivers a standout performance as the heroine’s brother. The role has been widely appreciated by both audiences and critics, with particular praise for his intense screen presence and emotional depth. The action sequences featuring Arjun Mahi alongside the film’s lead hero have drawn special applause, emerging as some of the film’s most talked-about moments.

Demonstrating his dedication to the craft, Arjun Mahi reportedly gained nearly 15 kilograms for the role, underlining his commitment to physical transformation and character authenticity. Known for his disciplined approach and seriousness towards performance, the actor continues to focus on strong scripts and impactful roles rather than conventional choices.

Looking ahead, Arjun Mahi has already signed two new projects as a lead actor, both set to go on floors soon. While he remains passionate about playing the protagonist, he has also expressed a strong interest in taking up powerful supporting roles and story-altering characters whenever the script demands it.

With his growing versatility, dedication, and careful script selection, Arjun Mahi is steadily shaping a career defined by substance, performance, and long-term credibility in the industry.