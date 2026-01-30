Arun Vijay beams with pride as son Arnav wins TN state award

Tamil actor Arun Vijay is basking in a proud personal milestone as his son, Arnav Vijay, has won the Tamil Nadu State Government Award for Best Child Actor for 2021. The honour comes for Arnav’s debut performance in the heartfelt family drama Oh My Dog!!, a film that had already earned him widespread appreciation upon release.

Taking to social media soon after the announcement, an elated Arun Vijay shared an emotional note, expressing gratitude and joy as both a father and an actor. He thanked the Oh My Dog!! team and acknowledged actors Suriya and Rajasekar Pandian for giving Arnav the opportunity to debut alongside his grandfather Vijayakumar and himself. Calling it a moment of immense pride for the entire family, Arun Vijay also thanked God, the cast and crew, friends, and well-wishers who supported and encouraged his son.

Arnav’s performance had drawn praise from audiences and industry members right from the film’s release, with many noting his sincerity and natural screen presence. Arun Vijay had earlier expressed heartfelt thanks for the overwhelming response, stating that Arnav had won many hearts in his very first film through sheer effort and dedication.

Actress Mahima Nambiar, who featured in the film, had also lauded the young actor ahead of the release. In a social media post, she recalled knowing Arnav since infancy and praised his growth into a talented performer. Highlighting his chemistry with the dog Simba, she described their bond on screen as mesmerising and deserving of every accolade.

With the prestigious state award now added to his debut success, Arnav Vijay’s journey has begun on an inspiring and memorable note.