Ashish’s third movie gets a grand launch

Producer Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy, who made his acting debut with “Rowdy Boys,” will be seen next in “Selfish.”Recent blockbuster “Love Today” fame Ivana is playing his love interest in this movie. The actor’s third movie was officially launched in a grand manner.



Produced by Dil Raju Productions, the untitled film’s launch event took place this morning in Hyderabad in the presence of notable film personalities. Director Trivikram sounded the clapboard on Ashish. Alongside the team, Dil Raju, Naga Vamsi, Chinababu, and others graced the event. Arun Bhimavarapu will direct the film.

Renowned cinematographer PC Sriram and Oscar award-winning composer MM Keeravaani come on board for this flick. The shooting will commence very soon, and details about the remaining cast and crew will be updated shortly.