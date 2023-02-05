Ashok Galla Announces His Second Movie With Director Arjun Aditya…

Mahesh Babu's nephew Ashok Galla already proved his mettle with the 'Hero' movie. He got a decent debut and now he is all ready to start off his second movie. This time, the young hero teamed up with Hanu-Man director Prashant Varma as he is backing the story of this new movie. Guna 369 fame Arjun Aditya is the director of this new-age action thriller. Thus, it will be the second movie for both director and the lead actor. Off late, the makers dropped the announcement poster and officially launched the movie today!



Yesterday Ashok shared the announcement poster on his Twitter page and shared it with all his fans… Take a look!

Here we go! Sorry took a little longer than anticipated but finally ready for another beautiful new journey with a new exciting team 😊❤️ Super excited to get started on this one, see you all very soon 🤗👊🏼👊🏼#SriLalithambikaProductions #AshokGalla2 pic.twitter.com/5ZDDlvDZis — Ashok Galla (@AshokGalla_) February 4, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Here we go! Sorry took a little longer than anticipated but finally ready for another beautiful new journey with a new exciting team. Super excited to get started on this one, see you all very soon".

The movie is officially launched today at 10:30 AM at Ramanaidu Studios. This movie is tentatively titled as 'Ashok Galla 2' and is being produced by the Lalithambika Productions banner. Speaking about the technical crew, Bheems Ceciroleo will score the music and Prasad Murella crank the camera while Tammiraju will handle the editing department. Dialogues are penned by Burra Sai Madhav. Further details of this movie will be unveiled soon!