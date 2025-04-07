Ashwin Babu comes with a medical action mystery

Young and dynamic actor Ashwin Babu, known for his knack for picking unique and engaging subjects, is all set to thrill audiences once again with his upcoming film ‘Vachina Vadu Gautham’. The makers recently released the film’s powerful first look poster, creating a strong buzz across social media.

Directed by Mamidala M.R. Krishna and produced by T. Ganapathi Reddy under the Arunasree Entertainments banner (Production No. 3), the film is being made on a lavish scale with Pravalika Yogi as co-producer under Gold Line Creations. The poster, featuring Ashwin Babu in a blood-stained medical coat with a stethoscope—dubbed the Blood and Steth look—has heightened curiosity and set the tone for a gripping medical action mystery.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Rhea Suman, Ayesha Khan, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Abhinaya, Ajay, VTV Ganesh, Yeshna Chowdhury, Sudarshan, Shakalaka Shankar, Raghava, Amar Deep, Abhit Bhushan, and Nagi. Adding to the intrigue, Sai Ronak will be seen in a special cameo role.

Technically, Vachina Vadu Gautham is being helmed by a top-tier crew. Goura Hari is composing the music, M. N. Bal Reddy is handling the cinematography, and MR Varma is on board as editor. Suresh Bhimagani is taking charge of the art direction.

With 90% of the shoot completed, the team is now working on wrapping up the remaining portions and moving into post-production. The makers are expected to announce the official release date soon, promising an intense and thrilling ride for the audience.