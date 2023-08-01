Live
- Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
After the release of his recent action thriller “Hidimbha,” Ashwin Babu is back with the announcement of another new project. Today, the title and the first looks of his next film were released digitally.
Titled “Vachinavadu Goutham,” the movie will be helmed by Mamidala M R Krishna. The first look raises curiosity as an angry Ashwin is seen holding a stethoscope tightly, with his fist covered in blood.
Billed as a medico thriller, the movie will be produced by Aluri Suresh on Shanmukha Pictures, with AluriHarshavardhan Chowdary proudly presenting the movie. Gowra Hari will helm the music, while Shyam K Naidu will be the cinematographer.
PrawinPudi is the editor, Ram-Lakshman duo handle the fights, and Abburi Ravi is the dialogue writer. The details of the film’s heroine and other cast members will be revealed soon.