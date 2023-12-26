Audience will have adrenaline rush in theatres: Nandamuri Kalyanram about ‘Devil’

Nandamuri Kalyanram, known for his penchant for selecting unique scripts, is set to release his intriguing film, "Devil - The British Secret Agent," on December 29. Directed and produced by Abhishek Nama, the film stars Samyuktha and Malavika Nair in key roles.As "Devil - The British Secret Agent" gears up for release, Kalyanram shared his excitement and insightswith Hans India, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the film's cinematic experience.



How did ‘Devil’ happen?

The story of "Devil" was narrated by Srikanth Vissa in 2021. The narrative, set against a 1940s backdrop, intrigued me with its investigative thriller vibes, reminiscent of Sherlock Holmes movies. I appreciated the honest approach of Srikanth and greenlit the project.

Are commercial elements must for a film?

The absence of commercial elements in "Amigos" is a biggest misfire of that film. Learning from that experience, I made sure "Devil" had a mix of commercial elements while retaining its investigative thriller essence.

Did you try any new approach to this role?

I did not adopt any special method for his role, believing that if the character feels new to the audience, the dialogue delivery and acting style naturally evolve.

Tell us about film highlights. Is there any patrioatic angle in the film?

There are some high moments in the film and I wish audience to experience the adrenaline rush in the theatres. Regarding patriotism, I want to them to wait until Dec 29th.

Is there any chance to have a sequel of the film?

Team has discussed a sequel to "Devil" and completed a significant portion of the script. They intended to announce the sequel based on the response to the first film.

Would you like to share something regarding your two-decade long journey in showbiz?

I have completed almost twenty years' journey as an actor and learned a lot in it. As a father, as a husband, I have learned many things in terms of films.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

Currently, a project is on sets, and I will commence "Bimbisara 2" once it is done.







