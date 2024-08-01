‘Average Student Nani’ review: An engaging family drama

'Average Student Nani,' written and directed by Pawan Kumar Kothuri who also played the lead role in the film captivated audiences of all ages with its promotional content. Pawan Kumar, who made his directorial debut with 'Merise Merise,' this film is a testament to his multifaceted talent. Now, as the film hits theatres, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

The film revolves around Nani, a mischievous young man from a family that values integrity and affection. Despite his playful and carefree nature, Nani's journey towards finding stability in life forms the crux of the story. His character's evolution, from a reckless youth to a responsible individual, is portrayed with sincerity and depth.

Performances

Pawan Kumar Kothuri shines in the titular role of Nani, delivering a performance that is both engaging and authentic. His portrayal of Nani, a character reminiscent of Tamil star Dhanush, is commendable. Jhansi, who plays Nani's mother, offers a natural and heartfelt performance. Rajeev Kanakala, as Nani's honest father, brings a sense of realism to the role. The female leads, Sneha Malviya and SahibaBhasin, not only add glamour but also showcase their acting prowess, making their characters memorable.

Technicalities

The film boasts impressive technical aspects, especially considering its low budget. Not only for his screen presence and acting, Pawan Kumar should be appreciated for his direction skills. His dedication to the project is evident in every frame. The cinematography by Sajeesh Rajendran captures each frame beautifully, adding a rich visual quality to the film. Music by Karthik B. Kodakandla is another highlight, with songs and background scores that enhance the emotional and dramatic moments. The editing by Uddhav is crisp, ensuring a smooth narrative flow.

Analysis

The film successfully portrays the struggles and growth of a young man against a backdrop of familial values and societal expectations. The father-son relationship is particularly well-explored, adding emotional depth to the storyline.While the screenplay has minor flaws and some characters appear abruptly, these are overshadowed by the film's strengths. The absence of senior actors, except for Jhansi and Rajeev Kanakala, does not detract from the overall impact. The new talents, supported by a solid script and competent direction, make 'Average Student Nani' a commendable effort.

In conclusion, 'Average Student Nani' is a delightful family drama that resonates with audiences. Pawan Kumar Kothuri has proven his mettle as a hero, director, and producer, successfully delivering a film that is both entertaining and meaningful. The positive reception from viewers underscores the film's appeal, marking it as a notable success in the current cinema landscape.

Rating: 3/5



