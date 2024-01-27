  • Menu
Ayalaan, Starring Siva Karthikeyan, To Release On OTT Sooner Than Expected

The latest science fiction blockbuster, Ayalaan, featuring Siva Karthikeyan and directed by R. Ravi Kumar, is making waves at the box office with a staggering global gross of over 75 crores. The film, known for its captivating storyline, stars the enchanting Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead.

Excitement is building as the OTT platform Sun Nxt, holding the digital rights for this Siva Karthikeyan extravaganza, tantalizes fans with hints about the film's digital premiere. A flurry of promotional activities is on the horizon, promising a treat for Ayalaan enthusiasts. While the official announcement is pending, it's strongly anticipated that Ayalaan will grace the digital screens on 9th February.

Initial speculations pointed towards a digital release on 16th February, but the latest buzz suggests a change in plans. Produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under the KJR Studios banner, Ayalaan boasts a stellar cast, including Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanu Priya, and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

