Just In
‘Ayalaan’ to face setback this weekend
Siva Karthikeyan's much-anticipated film "Ayalaan" encountered an unexpected hurdle in its Telugu release, reportedly due to a legal issue. The repercussions were swift, with theaters canceling scheduled shows, leaving disappointed fans in its wake. The absence of an official statement from the production house regarding the issue only added to the confusion surrounding the film's release status.
As a consequence, there are indications that the Telugu version of "Ayalaan" may not make it to screens as initially planned, leading to the replacement of its scheduled shows with alternative films like "HanuMan" and others. This setback proves to be a significant blow to the film, especially considering the wasted potential of an extended long weekend. Additionally, securing another suitable release date could pose a challenge.
Directed by R Ravi Kumar, "Ayalaan" features Rakul Preet Singh as the female lead, with Kotapadi J Rajesh producing the sci-fi film under the banner of KJR Studios. The cast includes Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Bhanu Priya, and Yogi Babu in crucial roles, with the musical score composed by AR Rahman. The lack of clarity on the film's release has left fans eagerly awaiting official updates from the production team.