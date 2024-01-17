‘Ayalan’ to hit screens on Jan 26

"Ayalan," a fantasy sci-fi film starring Siva Karthikeyan and Rakul Preet Singh, directed by Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J under the banner of KJR Studios, is making waves in the cinema industry. The film, featuring music composed by Oscar award winner AR Rahman, was released in Tamil Nadu on the 12th of this month, coinciding with Sankranti.

The title "Ayalan" translates to Alien, marking the first instance of an alien playing a lead role in a southern language film. Ganga Entertainments has announced its release in Telugu on the 26th of this month, following the success of the super hit "Varun Doctor" in Telugu, which also featured Siva Karthikeyan in collaboration with KJR Studios and Ganga Entertainments.

In Tamil Nadu, "Ayalan" has received a blockbuster response, amassing a staggering Rs 50 crores in just four days. The film is poised to join the coveted hundred crore club this week. The success is attributed to Siva Karthikeyan's performance, the humor, and the unique concept of the film, which resonated with the Tamil audience. The sci-fi universe concept, enriched with various elements, is expected to captivate the Telugu audience as well.

Producer Kotapadi J Rajesh expressed satisfaction, stating that the team did not compromise on quality to deliver a Hollywood-like experience to the Indian audience. The film, featuring extensive VFX shots, took two years to complete. Rajesh praised AR Rahman's songs and background music as special attractions. With excitement, he announced the film's release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on the 26th of this month.

The star-studded cast includes IshaKoppikar, Sharad Kelkar, Bhanupriya, Yogibabu, Karunakaran, and Bala Saravanan. Renowned cinematographer Nirav Shah and editor Reuben contributed to the film, with poster design by Gopi Prasanna, production design by T Muthuraj, and VFX by Bijoy Arputaraj (Phantom FX). Costume design is by Pallavi Singh and Neeraja Kona, while choreography is handled by Ganesh Acharya, Paresh Shirodkar, and Satish Kumar. The music is composed by AR Rahman, and the film is directed by R Ravikumar.







