‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’ shoot progressing in rapid pace at Meghalaya

Producer Venu Donepudi’s Chitralayam Studios is gearing up to deliver a unique cinematic experience with its upcoming crime comedy Baa Baa Black Sheep. Currently being shot in the breathtaking landscapes of Meghalaya, the film marks the first-ever feature to be filmed entirely in the northeastern state, often called the “Land of Clouds.”

Directed by debutant Guni Manchikanti, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Tinnu Anand, Upendra Limaye, George Marian, Raja Ravindra, Akshay Lagusani, Vishnu Oi, Karthikeya Dev, Kasyap, Vismaya, Malvi Malhotra, and Samriddhi Aryal. The story unfolds over a single day and revolves around six individuals entangled in a thrilling hunt for guns and gold.

Speaking about the production, producer Venu Donepudi said, “Baa Baa Black Sheep is set entirely in Meghalaya — from its waterfalls to its misty mountains. The state’s natural beauty perfectly complements the film’s narrative tone.” Filming at Sohra (Cherrapunji), one of the wettest places on Earth, the team has faced tough weather conditions but continues to push ahead, promising stunning visuals.

The Meghalaya government has extended its full support to the project, with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma personally meeting the team and assuring assistance for smooth shooting.

Backed by Chitralayam Studios’ vision to promote new talent and deliver entertaining, quality cinema, Baa Baa Black Sheep is shaping up to be a visually rich and entertaining crime comedy packed with love, laughter, and adventure.