‘Baahubali: The Epic’sees strong start in advance bookings ahead of Oct31 release

The excitement is soaring as SS Rajamouli’sBaahubali: The Epic prepares to storm cinemas on October 31, 2025. This special re-release combines both iconic parts of the Baahubali franchise into one grand theatrical experience, and the response from audiences has already proven remarkable.

Advance bookings opened recently, and within just 24 hours, over 61,000 tickets have been sold through partial booking windows across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and several other major cities. The strong early numbers have taken industry watchers by surprise — especially for a film returning nearly a decade after its original release. With full-scale bookings yet to begin, expectations are high for a massive turnout.

Starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, and an ensemble cast, Baahubali remains one of India’s most celebrated cinematic achievements. The epic narrative and large-scale visual storytelling helped place Telugu cinema firmly on the global map when the films first released.

Music maestro MM Keeravaani’s celebrated soundtrack returns alongside visually restored sequences, enhancing the film’s impact on the big screen. The combined version of Baahubali: The Epic will run for approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes, giving fans a chance to relive the entire saga in a single immersive viewing.

As anticipation peaks, exhibitors expect extraordinary numbers over the weekend. All eyes are now on how much more this epic blockbuster will collect before it returns to theaters in all its glory.