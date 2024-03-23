Live
'Babaji' Kajol's quirky Holi greetings: 'May your weekend be full of inappropriate behaviour'
Ahead of the festival of colours, Holi, actress Kajol on Saturday treated fans to some of her fun pictures, relaxing near the poolside, and said 'may your weekend be full of inappropriate behaviour'.
Taking to Instagram, Kajol, who has 16.5 million followers, shared a series of pictures, wearing a brown long sleeves dress, and sitting casually on a sunlounger, near the poolside.
The photos which seem to be clicked in some resort, shows Kajol laughing candidly for the lenses. There is also a big jute handbag kept near her.
The post is captioned: "May ur weekend be full of inappropriate behaviour and fun! #babajisaysso #aashirwad."
Fans took to the comment section and said: "Pretty Kajol."
Another user said: "so cute smile", while one wrote: "Have a great weekend".
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen as Devyani in ‘Lust Stories 2’, and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series ‘The Trial’.
She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, and ‘Maa’ in her kitty.