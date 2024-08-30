‘Bad Newz’ now streaming on Amazon Prime Video with a twist

The recently released Bollywood comedy-drama Bad Newz is making waves once again. Starring Animal fame Triptii Dimri, along with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in the lead roles, the film has quickly gained attention under the direction of Anand Tiwari.

In a fresh update that’s sure to excite fans, Bad Newz is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi. However, there’s a slight catch—while the film is accessible on the platform, viewers will need to rent it to enjoy the comedy-drama from the comfort of their homes. For those who missed the theatrical release or are eager for a rewatch, the rental fee is set at Rs. 349.

Bad Newz serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Good Newwz and has managed to carve its own identity with its engaging storyline and strong performances. The film is a collaborative production effort by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Amazon Prime Video, bringing together a blend of comedy and drama that resonates well with the audience.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Neha Dhupia and Karan Aujla, with a special cameo appearance by Ananya Panday. As Bad Newz continues to garner attention, viewers can expect more updates on its performance in the OTT space.

For those looking to stay updated on the latest OTT releases and offerings, Bad Newz on Amazon Prime Video is certainly a film to keep an eye on—despite the rental requirement. Don’t miss out on this entertaining blend of humor and drama that’s making headlines across the Bollywood landscape