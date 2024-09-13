‘Bad Newz’now streaming free on Prime Video

The much-talked-about comedy-drama Bad Newz is once again in the limelight, starring TriptiiDimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk. By Anand Tiwari, at the end of August 2024, it saw an initial release on Amazon Prime Video as a rental premiere. However, for all subscribers of Prime Video, Bad Newz is now free from today onwards, thereby capturing major eyeballs amongst home audiences.

Being the spiritual sequel to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, this newest release is sure to bring laughter and drama in due proportion. TriptiiDimri, known for her high-octane performances, doesn't disappoint this time also, as she sweeps the audience off their feet with her oozing charm and humor. Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk too put forth strong performances that shall add the right depth to the storyline.

The movie further stars Neha Dhupia and Karan Aujla in important roles, with the added oomph from Ananya Panday's cameoing, further making the ensembled cast high-end. Its plot, fresh and new with its twists and turns, follows suit just like its predecessor with a whole new bunch of characters and comedy situations.

A Dharma Productions creation, in association with Leo Media Collective and Amazon Prime Video, Bad Newz had generated excitement especially after it moved from a rental release to subscription-free viewing.

With the release now in broader release, Bad Newz is likely to be one of the biggest movers inside Amazon Prime's top-watched titles over the coming weeks.