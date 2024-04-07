‘Bahumukham’ review: Psychological thriller which has its high moments

Young filmmaker Harshiv's psychological thriller "Bahumukham" is making waves, showcasing fresh talent like lead Swarnima Singh and Russian dancer Maria Martinova. Co-produced by Arvind Reddy, the film promises a unique narrative with its tagline, "Good, Bad & The Actor," boasting a talented crew including cinematographer Luke Fletcher and music composer Sricharan Pakala. As the film hits theatres, lets see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

Tanveer, shaped by his past in a detention center, seeks psychotherapist Disha's guidance to pursue his and his mother's acting aspirations. Yet, as he delves into his roles, a chilling transformation unfolds, hinting at a darker persona. The trailer teases a series of enigmatic killings, suggesting Tanveer's descent into a psycho-killer character. With its intriguing premise, the film promises a suspenseful exploration of Tanveer's dichotomy, blurring the lines between reality and fiction. As tensions rise and mysteries unravel, "Bahumukham" offers a compelling narrative that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats.





Performances

Harshiv Karthik shines as a triple threat in "Harshiv Karthik." His multifaceted talents in acting, writing, and directing are evident, delivering a captivating performance. Swarnima Singh impresses despite limited screen time, adding surprises to the narrative. The supporting cast, including foreign actors, contribute decently to the American-set story. To avoid spoilers, the character details are best experienced firsthand in this engaging film.

Technicalities

While Harshiv Karthik's performance shines, his writing in falls short in delivering the expected thrills of a psychological thriller. The narrative lacks surprising twists, leaving the audience's guesses unchallenged. However, Luke Fletcher's cinematography elevates the film's visuals, complemented by Sricharan Pakala's tense score. Garry BH and Harshiv Karthik's editing is noteworthy, maintaining the film's pace. Overall, the production values meet expectations.





Analysis

Despite a promising plot, "Bahumukham" struggles to sustain engagement due to a lack of fun moments. Though, director Harshiv Karthik's attempt to bring out a thriller is good, but it leaves the audience with a sense of unfulfilled potential. While the film ticks off the checkboxes of a psychological thriller, it fails to deliver the expected thrill and suspense, leaving viewers wanting more.

However, Karthik's performance as the psycho killer is a standout, displaying superb finesse and adding depth to the character. His portrayal salvages the film, making it worth watching despite its shortcomings.

Overall, "Bahumukham" falls short of being a gripping thriller, lacking the edge-of-the-seat moments expected from the genre. While Karthik's performance shines, the film's inability to fully capitalize on its premise leaves it feeling incomplete. Despite its flaws, it prompts reflection on the decisions made by the characters, adding a layer of depth to the viewing experience.

Rating: 2.75/5