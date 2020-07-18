‘Bahut Hua Samman’ to go on OTT platform

Director Ashish R Shukla, is the talk of the Bollywood with his most talked about web series 'Undekhi' released on 10th july and his Sanjay Mishra, Ram Kapoor and Raghav Juyal starrer 'Bahut Hua Sammaan' . The latter Varanasi-set is being produced by Yoodlee films.

His earlier ventures include as a creative head for critically acclaimed 'Dev D', and as a director for films like Prague.

'Bahut Hua Sammaan' is a satirical comedy about two mechanical engineering students, played by Raghav Juyal and Abhishek Chauhan, whom you've seen in TVFs series 'Cubicles'. Both are small time con men who decide to rob a bank as per a master plan by been-there, know-it-all college college mate 'Baba' essayed by Sanjay Mishra.

Both students are all set to get their hands dirty and rich before their paper perfect plan falls apart, opening a pandora's box and awakening the beast, played by Ram Kapoor.

Both the actors are masters of their comic timings, that's what the film needed, especially wherever there improvisation was required. In fact the whole ensemble, including Ram Kapoor, Abhishek, Nidhi Singh, Namit Das, Flora, Rohit Chaowdhary, Bhupesh, Sharat, all were chosen for their timings, so that it becomes easy to improvise and play along.

"I hope it will release soon on a leading platform as soon as possible. It was supposed to come by summer itself but then the lockdown happened.

BHS is a pulp film and we've tried to be fresh and relevant to the pop culture today. The film is musically rich with surprising fun and satire as we've also got to experiment with the vast library of SaReGaMa Music," says Ashish.