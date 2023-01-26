Balakrishna clarifies on controversy over Akkineni remarks, says it was accidental

Nandamuri Balakrishna reacted on the controversy erupted over his remarks on Akkineni Nageswar Rao. Balakrishna said that he did not make derogatory comments about Nageswara Rao and clarified that he spoke the word Thokkineni by accidentally.

Speaking at a program held in Hindupur, he said that his father (NTR) and Akkineni Nageswara Rao are like two eyes to the industry and opined that he learned the discipline taught by his father. NBK as popularly known as said that Akkineni Nageswara Rao was given the first national award in the name of NTR after his death.

He said he has ove for Nageswara Rao and made clear that he has nothing to do with propaganda against the remarks.

Meanwhile, Balayya made these comments at the success meet of Veerasimha Reddy movie. Telling about the topics discussed between the actors during the shooting time of the film, Balakrishna made certain remarks accidentally against Akkineni Nageswar Rao.