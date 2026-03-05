Balakrishna, Gopichand Malineni’s film shoot gets started!

The much-anticipated collaboration between Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni has officially moved into the production stage. Their upcoming project, tentatively titled NBK 111, has begun filming, creating fresh excitement among fans and the film industry.

The film was formally launched with a grand ceremony in November 2025, and the team has now started shooting. Cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap, widely known for his work in the blockbuster Kantara, hinted at the start of filming by sharing a picture from the shooting location on Instagram. The post quickly sparked buzz among fans, though it remains unclear whether Balakrishna has already joined the shoot or will begin filming in the upcoming schedule.

The project is being produced under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner and is expected to be mounted on a grand scale. According to industry reports, leading actress Nayanthara is likely to play the female lead opposite Balakrishna, which has further heightened anticipation around the film.

Music for the project will be composed by popular composer S. Thaman, who has previously delivered several chartbusters for Balakrishna’s films. With an energetic director–hero combination and a strong technical team, the film is expected to offer a powerful mix of action, emotion, and mass appeal.

While the official title and additional cast details are yet to be revealed, the reunion of Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni has already created significant expectations. More announcements regarding the film’s story, release plan, and promotional activities are expected from the makers in the coming weeks.