Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda 2: Tandavam’ triumph ahead

‘Akhanda 2: Tandavam’ has been a massive success and promises to become an even bigger hit, say the stars at the trailer launch. Kannada superstar Dr. Shivaraj Kumar added that the film will definitely entertain everyone.

God of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna and blockbuster director Boyapati Srinu are joining forces for the most anticipated divine action extravaganza, ‘Akhanda 2: Tandavam’. Produced ambitiously by Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta, and proudly presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri, the film features music composed by S Thaman. The teaser songs have already created huge expectations. The trailer was launched at a grand event in Karnataka, attended by Dr. Shivaraj Kumar as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Balakrishna said, “Greetings to the people of Kannada. I extend my heartfelt artistic greetings to my younger brother Shivanna, who crossed the rain to join us, and to all my fans. I bow to my father, Sri Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, for giving me a blessed birth. ‘Akhanda’ is not just a Telugu film or a Kannada film—it is a Pan India film. Every one of my films carries a message for youth to follow the right path. This is my fourth film with Boyapati garu, and everyone has lived their roles fully. Sanatana Dharma is reflected in this film. Producer Gopi garu made the film without compromise, and Thaman garu’s music makes the experience explosive. I am grateful to all the fans, the local MLA, and the police department for their support.”

Dr. Shivaraj Kumar said, “It is a pleasure to attend my brother Balayyagaru’s ‘Akhanda 2’ trailer launch. We are like family. Balayyagaru’s acting, dialogue delivery, and action are full of energy. Fans’ enthusiasm, even in the rain, made the event truly special. This movie will surely entertain audiences on December 5th.”

Director Boyapati Srinu added, “This is a wonderful film infused with Shiva’s spirit. The trailer launch was made successful by your presence despite the rain. The film will deliver an incredible Tandava of Dharma.”

Actor Aadi Pinisetty expressed, “I am thrilled to work again with Balayyagaru and Boyapati garu. The trailer blew me away, and this film is extraordinary.”

Heroine Samyukta said, “I feel lucky to be part of Boyapati garu’s film. Working with Balayyagaru was enjoyable and tension-free. I hope everyone watches the film in theaters on December 5th.”

Producer Gopi Achanta concluded, “Thanks to Shivraj Kumar garu for blessing the event and to all Nandamuri fans for their enthusiasm. On December 5th, the film will roar in theaters.”