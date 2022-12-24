  • Menu
Balayya-Pawan meet sparks speculation

Balayya-Pawan meet sparks speculation
Highlights

In a brief chat, the two actor-politicians are learnt to have discussed situation in AP, among other issues

Hyderabad: The TDP MLA N Balakrishna and Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan had a 20 minute meeting in Annapurna Studious here on Friday which had become the talk of town in political circles. Pawan and Balakrishna were shooting for their films 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' and 'Veera Simha Reddy' respectively in adjacent floors. It is learnt that they took some time off and discussed various issues, including political situation in Andhra Pradesh.

The statement of Pawan Kalyan at a recent public meeting that he stands by his earlier assertion that he will not allow anti-incumbency votes to split give greater importance to this meeting though it is not known if any discussion on possibility of alliance took place between them or not. It may be mentioned here that Balakrishna has been hosting a talk show on Aha OTT platform which belongs to Allu Aravind.

