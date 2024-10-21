Live
Just In
Basavaraj Bommai Consoles Kichcha Sudeep at Saroja Sanjeev’s Funeral in Bengaluru
Kichcha Sudeep mourns the loss of his mother, Saroja Sanjeev, with Basavaraj Bommai consoling him at her funeral in Bengaluru. She passed away at age 86.
Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep was deeply emotional at the funeral of his mother, Saroja Sanjeev, on Sunday, October 20, in Bengaluru. Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai attended the funeral to pay his respects and console Sudeep. The emotional moment, captured in photos, showed Sudeep in tears while hugging Bommai. Bommai later shared these moments on X (formerly Twitter), along with a heartfelt message in Kannada.
In his post, Bommai expressed his deep sorrow over Saroja Sanjeev’s passing and prayed for strength for Sudeep and his family during this difficult time. He also posted a throwback photo of Sudeep with his late mother.
His message, loosely translated, read, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Smt. Saroja, the mother of beloved actor Kichcha Sudeep. I pray for the family's strength to bear this grief. Om Shanti.”
Saroja Sanjeev, aged 86, had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru when her health deteriorated. She passed away at around 7 am. Her last rites were held at the family’s residence, with close family and friends in attendance. The tragic loss has left Sudeep and his family mourning, and the heartfelt tributes have poured in from across the film industry.