Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas-starrer 'Athiradi' to hit screens on May 14

Chennai: Director Arun Anirudhan's eagerly awaited Malayalam film 'Athiradi', featuring actors Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead, will hit screens on May 14 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

Actor Tovino Thomas, who shared the release date poster released by the makers on his Instagram timeline, wrote, "The celebrations begin now! A film directed by Arun Anirudh and produced by Dr. Ananthu S & Basil Joseph, under the banners of @basiljosephentertainment and @dr.ananthu.entertainments. Releasing May 14th 2026. Let the fireworks begin."

'Athiradi' has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs as it will be the first film to bring together Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas, and Vineeth Sreenivasan on screen.

A teaser released by the makers some days ago opens with the introduction of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s character. It is followed by the introduction of the characters of Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas. The teaser hints at 'Athiradi' being a mass action entertainer. The punchline, of the teaser, gives the impression that the team is gearing up to deliver a power-packed theatrical experience. The teaser also indicates that the trio will portray distinctly different characters, both in appearance and personality.

Already, the makers have revealed that Basil Joseph plays a character called Sam Kutty aka Sam boy in the film.

'Athiradi', which is being made as a complete entertainer, is being directed by debutant filmmaker Arun Anirudhan, who was one of the screenwriters of the first Malayalam superhero film, 'Minnal Murali', which was directed by Basil Joseph.

The script has been co-written by Paulson Skaria and Arun Anirudhan. The film’s co-producers are Sameer Thahir and Tovino Thomas. After 'Minnal Murali', 'Athiradi' will mark the reunion of Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Sameer Thahir, and Arun Anirudhan.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Samuel Henry and music by Vishnu Vijay. Editing for the film is by Chaman Chacko while costume design is by Mashar Hamsa.



