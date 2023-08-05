Live
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Hindi debut ‘Chatrapathi’ to have television premiere
Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Srinivas and dynamic Director VV Vinayak made their dream debut in Bollywood with the remake of Rajamouli’s “Chatrapathi.” Unfortunately, the movie couldn’t reach the expectations of the audience. Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios is the producer of the project. Tanishk Bagchi is the music composer of the movie.
The latest information reveals that the movie is all set to make its world television premiere even before its world digital release. The movie is scheduled to be telecast on ZEE Cinema on Independence Day (August 15, 2023) at 8 PM.
The movie stars Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead, while other key actors include Bhagya Sree, Sharad Kelkar, Karan Singh Chhabra, Freddy Daruwala, Rajdendra Gupta, and Rajesh Sharma.