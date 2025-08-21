Bengaluru, Get Ready for an Epic Night of Folk Rock

Bengaluru never fails to embrace art, music, and culture and is hence set to witness a night of powerful and soul-stirring tunes this August. Indian Ocean- India’s iconic music band known for shaping the sound of Indian fusion rock will be taking on the stage at Hamilton, Bengaluru on the 23rd of this month for a night to remember. With decades of experience and a loyal fan base across the globe, the Indian Ocean live experience is far more than just music—it’s a journey. People who have attended their concerts have described it as a soul-stirring experience, and for music lovers who thrive on diversity, this rock fusion concert is a chance to immerse themselves in the finest of contemporary Indian music.

About Indian Ocean

Indian Ocean, an Indian Rock band was formed in New Delhi in the early 1990s. The musical style of this band can be best described as Jazz Fusion. What sets Indian Ocean apart is their ability to bring together traditional Indian instruments like the tabla and flute with modern instruments such as the guitar, bass, and drums. Their lyrics often draw from Sufi poetry, environmental themes, social issues, and spirituality, making their songs not only musically rich but also thought-provoking.

Event Details

Venue – Hamilton Cocktail Bar and Jazz Club, Bengaluru

Date – Saturday, 23rd August, 2025

Time – 7:00 PM

Duration – 4 Hours

Ticket Price – Rs 1699 onwards (BookMyShow)