Bhagyashree Borse on ‘Andhra King’

Energetic star Ram Pothineni is set to entertain with the most-awaited unique entertainer ‘Andhra King Taluka’. Produced by Pan-India production house Mythri Movie Makers, the film is directed by Mahesh Babu P. It promises a cinematic experience filled with high-octane energy, romance, and fan frenzy. While Bhagyashree Borse plays the heroine, Kannada superstar Upendra appears as an on-screen superstar. The music composed by Vivek & Mervin has already impressed audiences, with four songs becoming chartbusters. The trailer has further heightened expectations with an overwhelming response. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on November 27. On this occasion, Bhagyashree Borse shared insights about the film during a press conference.

First of all, congratulations. ‘Kantha’, the movie and your performance, received a wonderful response. How did you feel?

—I felt very happy. The audience recognized my potential as an actress. They gave an amazing response. This is just the beginning.

What will your character be like in ‘Andhra King’?

—I will be seen as Mahalakshmi in ‘Andhra King’. She is a college-going girl who is in love with Sagar. I should not reveal more about the character now. Her role is very important to the story. You will understand it when you watch the movie. This character will be memorable for the audience.

What elements did you like when Mahesh narrated this story?

—Admiration is a divine emotion. When I came to the South from the North, I experienced firsthand the affection fans have for stars here. It is an amazing emotion. I used to wonder how someone can be admired so deeply without any personal connection. After Mahesh told this story, I found the answer to that question.

Do you have any combination scenes with Upendra?

—Yes, there is a combination scene. He is a very humble and down-to-earth actor. Working with him was a great pleasure.

How new is Sagar–Mahalakshmi’s love story?

—The love story is very pure. You will feel it through the songs straight from the heart. It contains a deep emotional connection.

How was it working with Ram?

—Acting with Ram garu was an amazing experience. He is a very energetic performer. I think I matched his energy. The love story and dialogues are very beautiful. Ram garu is very positive.

What is your favorite song from this movie?

—The album received a wonderful response. I like all the songs, but my favorite is definitely ‘Tunu’.

Since this is a period film, what care was taken in terms of costumes?

—The story is set in the year 2000, and the director took great care with costumes and artwork.

Is there any challenging sequence in the film?

—Yes, there is an important scene. The director explained it to me, and I requested him to show how he wanted it performed. Everyone liked how I executed it. I felt very happy to have so much creative freedom.

How was it working with Mythri Movie Makers?

—Ravi garu and Naveen garu were the first producers I met. I always wanted to work with them. It was a pleasure collaborating with them on this film. They are very passionate and made the film without any compromises.

Tell us about the shooting experience.

—We went to Rajahmundry for a schedule. It was very hot, but we enjoyed working together as a team.

—There are wonderful actors in this movie, such as Tulsi garu, Rao Ramesh garu, and Murali Sharma garu. I learned many things from all of them. Rao Ramesh garu’s performance is amazing. Rahul’s character is also very good.

What kind of characters would you like to play in the future?

—I don’t know what kind of stories will be written for me, but I want to give 100% to every role and make a name for myself as a versatile actress. I really love the roles Anushka garu played in ‘Arundhati’. I hope I get such roles.