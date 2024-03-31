‘Bharatanatyam’ gains momentum ahead of release

The upcoming debut film "Bharatanatyam" is generating significant buzz as it gears up for release on April 5, promising audiences a blend of crime and comedy. Directed by KVR Mahendra, known for his work on "Dorasani," and produced by Payal Saraf under the PR Films banner, the movie marks the introduction of actor Surya Teja in the lead role, alongside Meenakshi Goswami as the heroine.

The film's promotional content has already captured attention, with a pre-release event held recently to further hype its impending release. Attended by industry luminaries and the film's cast and crew, the event saw young actor Anand Devarakonda as the chief guest, alongside notable figures like Sivatmika, Jeevita Rajasekhar, Navdeep, and directors Sriram Aditya and Virinchi Verma.

Anand Devarakonda expressed his enthusiasm for the film, praising its intriguing storyline and the talent of its cast and crew. He highlighted the success of "Dorasani" and expressed confidence in "Bharatanatyam" following a similar path.

Director KVR Mahendra shared his gratitude for the overwhelming support received, particularly from the producers and the entire film unit. He emphasized the unique blend of dark comedy and entertainment offered by "Bharatanatyam," assuring audiences of a captivating cinematic experience.



Other industry veterans, including Jeevita Rajasekhar and Navdeep, lauded the film's promotional content and expressed optimism about its potential success. Actress Sivatmika and Meenakshi Goswami, who play pivotal roles in the film, shared their excitement and urged audiences to watch the movie upon its release.

Producer Payal Saraf extended her gratitude to the guests and emphasized the blockbuster potential of "Bharatanatyam," urging viewers to support the film upon its release.

With its intriguing storyline, talented cast, and promising promotional content, "Bharatanatyam" is poised to make a significant impact upon its release, offering audiences a delightful cinematic treat filled with laughter and entertainment.







