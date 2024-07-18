‘Bhavanam’ set to thrill in theatres from August 9th

The renowned production company Super Good Films, known for delivering numerous blockbuster hits, is set to captivate audiences once again with their latest project, 'Bhavanam.' Directed by Balachari Kurella, this suspense thriller stars Saptagiri, Dhanraj, Shakalaka Shankar, Ajay, Malvika Satheeshan, and Sneha Ullal in prominent roles. The film is presented by Super Good Films and produced by RB Chaudhary, WakadaAnjan Kumar, and Virendra Seervi.

The promotional content for 'Bhavanam,' which has already been released, has garnered a positive response from the audience. Recently, the makers announced that the film will have a grand worldwide release on August 9.

With the intriguing tagline 'The Haunted House,' 'Bhavanam' promises to deliver a perfect blend of suspense, thrilling elements, humor, and family entertainment. The film aims to offer an exciting cinematic experience that appeals to all sections of the audience. Saptagiri, Dhanraj, Shakalaka Shankar, Taghubotu Ramesh, and BitthiriSatthi are set to provide a highly entertaining performance in their respective roles.

The supporting cast includes Getup Seenu, Murali Goud, Jeevan Naidu, Shravan, and Naga Mahesh, who will play key roles in the film. The cinematography is handled by Murali Mohan Reddy, while Varathai Antony serves as the art director, and NTR is responsible for editing.

'Bhavanam' is poised to be a significant addition to Super Good Films' legacy of successful movies, promising to keep the audience on the edge of their seats with its thrilling and entertaining content.