Bhavana’s next gets a crazy title

Malayalam actress Bhavana is celebrating her birthday today, and on this special day, the makers of her upcoming film have revealed the title and first look poster online. The ‘Mahatma’ actress will be seen in a horror thriller titled ‘The Door,’ which is currently in the shooting phase and directed by debutant Jaiiddev. The film’s first look poster is intense and intriguing.

Apart from Bhavana, the movie features prominent actors such as Ganesh Venkatram, Jayaprakash, Nandhu, and SriRanjini, among others.

Produced by Naveen Rajan under Junedreams Studio, the pan-Indian movie is scheduled to release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film’s music is composed by Varun Unni.