'Bheem Entry Video' on RRR has reached the highest milestone on Twitter

SS Rajamouli's RRR, one of the year's biggest blockbusters, is still doing exceptionally well. The movie featuring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, released in March of this year, garnered a resoundingly positive response from critics and audiences. After a dry stretch brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the visual extravaganza successfully drew sizable crowds to the theatres. The movie now appears to have reached a new milestone.

I've never seen a shot as ridiculous and incredible as this truck/animal shot in RRR (on Netflix) pic.twitter.com/JTheyZIYB7 — Nate Offord (@NateOfford) July 17, 2022

The "Bheem Entry Video" by Jr. NTR has reached this Twitter milestone

Social media reports claim that Bheem's (NTR) Twitter entry video received 10 million views in 32 hours. "Bheem Entry Video" From Western Twitter Reached 10 Million Views In Just 32 Hours and 23 Minutes, according to a tweet from the NTR Trends Website.

Moreover, famous Holywood writers and filmmakers frequently discuss Ram Charan and Jr NTR's film RRR. Scott Derrickson, the filmmaker of Doctor Strange, just tweeted a positive review of the movie.