Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again Box Office: Day 10 Collections

After two weekends, it's clear that Diwali 2023 was a big success for Hindi cinema. Both 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' performed strongly at the box office. Together, the two films have earned over Rs 400 crore in their 10-day run.

Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn, has earned Rs 206.5 crore. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' starring Kartik Aaryan, has grossed Rs 199.5 crore.

This year's Diwali clash has been unique. Unlike previous years, both films are part of popular franchises.

They both feature strong ensembles and cater to mass audiences. As a result, their collections have been impressive.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has been growing steadily. It made Rs 16.5 crore on Sunday. Its second weekend total stands at Rs 41.25 crore.

'Singham Again' made Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday. Its second weekend total is Rs 33.5 crore.

While 'Singham Again' had a strong opening, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' has gained momentum.

The occupancy rate for both films was steady. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' had a 39.22% occupancy rate. 'Singham Again' was at 34.67%.

Though these numbers aren't huge, both films are still in the global box office top 10. *Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3* ranks sixth, and *Singham Again* is seventh.

During the opening weekend, both films were in third and fourth place.

The second Monday’s box office numbers are crucial. On the first Monday, both films saw a drop in collections.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' earned Rs 18 crore, down from Rs 35.5 crore on Day 1. 'Singham Again' earned a similar amount, down from Rs 43.5 crore on its opening day.

The second Monday’s performance will decide the films’ trajectory for the rest of the week.

It will also give a clearer idea of which film will dominate in the long run.