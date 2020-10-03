Bhumi Pednekar: I have to use my voice to educate people about climate change

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has taken up the cause of climate conservation to raise awareness among fellow Indians, says she wants to use her voice to bring about positive change.

She says, "I always had this fear. It started from my childhood. 'What would happen to this world when the water dries up?' That was the first question in my head. So, I started reading up on climate change. I have always been conscious, and I tried to have a sustainable style of living, especially since I became an adult. But then I realised I wasn't really doing enough and that's when I started Climate Warrior."

Bhumi's online and offline initiative Climate Warrior is an initiative to mobilise citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment. The initiative has turned a year old. She wants to use her fame to educate people about climate change. Bhumi feels every individual must participate in raising community awareness about environment protection.

"I have become an actor. I have the power to reach out to so many people and I have always tried doing that through my cinema. I have to use my voice, my social media platforms to bring about positive change in the world and educate people about climate change.

When we speak about love for our family, when we speak about love for our nation, do we actually mean all this because we should be doing more to protect our families and our nation and our future generations. These were all the looming questions in my head and that's when I realised I should start Climate Warrior," she said.