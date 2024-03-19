Bhumi to make OTT debut as Vish Dhamija's fictional DCP Rita Ferreira

Mumbai: Bhumi Pednekar teased her OTT debut as a fiery cop in a tight black much-above-the-knee outfit that complimented her taut figure. Her Instagram post is captioned simply: "Am Ready #Daldal #RitaFerreiraSeries".

Pednekar, who was last seen in the thriller 'Bhakshak', opens her OTT account with the crime series 'Daldal' on Amazon Prime Video. Written by Priya Saggi, Sreekanth Agneeaswaran, Rohan D'Souza and Hussain Haidry, the series will bring to life Vish Dhamija's fictional detective, DCP Rita Ferreira.

Based on Dhamija's second novel, 'Bhendi Bazaar', 'Daldal' follows Fereira as she sets out to catch a serial killer, even as she grapples with her past traumas and present demons.

The blurb of the novel has this to say about its plot:

"1982. Three teenage girls planning a flight from the Soviet Union to the West end up being sold in Mumbai's red light area. The murders start a quarter of a century later.

"The victims are all men. All of them are killed while waiting for trysts with high-class escorts. DCP Rita Ferreira is quick to recognise the serial-killer strain; the media isn't far behind. The news sends shockwaves through the city. The first serial killer in Mumbai's living memory is out on the streets.

"As Rita grapples with the case, the killer gives her 24 hours to stop the next murder. Can she do that before she becomes the next victim?"