Amitabh Bachchan hints at new beginning

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday spoke of new beginnings, dropping hint that a big announcement is in the offing. Big B penned a rhyme with names of his upcoming films like Chehre, Jhund and Brahmastra, and wrote about following up these projects with something new.

He tweeted in Hindi, "Chehre Jhund Brahmastra hai kuch aane wale pal, jald shuru honge kuch aur, futenge nariyal!"





Chehre Jhund Brahmastra हैं कुछ आने वाले पल ,

जल्द शुरू होंगे कुछ और, फूटेंगे नारियल ! pic.twitter.com/u807Ae3Z6L — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2021

Big B also shared a photograph where he can be seen playing football. Incidentally, the upcoming Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, is about how the protagonist, played by Big B, uses football to instil a sense of responsibility and purpose in the lives of a bunch of slum kids. The film is slated for June 18.

His next release is Chehre, co-starring Rhea Chakraborty and Emraan Haashmi. The film has been confirmed for theatrical release in April 30.

Amithab also features in Ayan Mukerji's forthcoming venture Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and the Ajay Devgn directorial film MayDay. His other upcoming film is an untitled project with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.