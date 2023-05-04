Big News: Rajinikanth’s Jailer Release Date Is Locked

It’s a big day for all the fans of Thalaiva Rajinikanth… It is all known that he is all ready to hit the big screens with Nelson Dilipkumar’s ‘Jailer’ movie which is a complete action thriller. Off late, the makers dropped an exciting promo on social media along with unveiling the release date of this most-awaited movie…

Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, “#Jailer is all set to hunt from August 10th @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial @Mohanlal @NimmaShivanna @bindasbhidu @tamannaahspeaks @meramyakrishnan @suneeltollywood @iYogiBabu @iamvasanthravi @kvijaykartik @Nirmalcuts @KiranDrk @StunShiva8 #JailerFromAug10”.

The promo is all amazing and showcased a bunch of popular actors like Tamannah, Sunil, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu and Shiva Rajkumar. In the end, Rajinikanth makes his entry will all the swag in a classy appeal. To get that much-needed Pan-Indian appeal, the makers added a couple of Bollywood, Tollywood and Sandalwood actors to the ensemble cast.

Along with this promo, the makers unveiled the release date and it is all set to hit the theatres on 10th August, 2023 targeting Independence Day weekend and will also lock horns with Chiranjeevi’s Bholaa Shankar which will be released on 11th August…

This is the first look poster of Jackie Shroff who looked amazing in a villager avatar.

Here comes the lead actress of Jailer, Tamannah!

Sunil is also essaying a prominent role in this movie and looked awesome in the poster. He is seen from the back dressed up in black traditional outfit!

According to a source, “It’s a typical Nelson Dilipkumar film that’s high on content with ample quirky elements in the screenplay.” Rajinikanth and Nelson are teaming up next for a feature film.

Jailer movie is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner and has Anirudh Ravichander as the music director. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu and Vuinayakan. It is also marking the debut movie of Shiva Rajkumar in the Tamil film industry.