‘Bigg Boss 19’: Malti Chahar tells Tanya Mittal that she exaggerates a lot

Mumbai: In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’, Malti Chahar’s conversation with Tanya Mittal and Neelam Giri will turn into a deep dive about perception and personal struggles.

It begins when Malti tells Tanya: “You don’t lie, but you exaggerate a lot.”

Tanya defends herself by saying: “I don’t exaggerate — that’s just your perception.”

“You should rather say that you’re blessed, not that you’ve struggled,” pat comes the reply from Malti.

As the exchange settles, the discussion shifts to life experiences.

Malti and Neelam begin reflecting on their struggles.

Neelam opened up about her father’s hardships, sharing: “My dad used to cut wood for a living. He’s worked endlessly just to earn two meals a day.”

Hearing this, Tanya interjects suggesting that not everyone’s struggle looks the same.

Malti says: “Fighting for survival is the real struggle. Fighting even to breathe — that’s what true struggle feels like.”

When Tanya says it was just her perspective, Malti replies firmly: “If you can’t take feedback, then don’t ask me about yourself.”

The conversation then takes a more personal turn.

Neelam opens up to Malti about her own journey, which includes from her first job, where she earned just Rs 5,000, to the challenges her family faced.

Malti listens intently, and the two find comfort in each other’s stories.

Encouraged by the moment, Malti also shares her past heartbreak when Neelam asks about her love life and plans for marriage.

What starts as a light-hearted conversation soon transforms into an honest exchange of vulnerabilities and experiences.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.