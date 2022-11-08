Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Take A Look At The Tenth Week Nominations

It is all known that the Monday task of the Bigg Boss contestants will have heated nominations! Coming to the sixth season of the Telugu season, the show already entered the tenth week and thus the nominations task is also all filled with intensive heated arguments. Out of 12 contestants who are left in the house, 10 of them are nominated.



Geethu Royal has been eliminated in the ninth week and she couldn't control her emotions in the house nor on the stage. Immediately after the host Nagarjuna announced her elimination, she revisited her favourite places of the houses and turned emotional while speaking to her friends in the house. Especially Adi Reddy couldn't believe it and turned teary-eyed. Even Srihan, Revanth, Sri Sathya and Faima also turned emotional and were in shock.

Going with the latest promo, Bigg Boss assigned the housemates the captaincy task and asked them to play the snake and ladders game…

In the promo, the housemates are divided into two groups while some took the snake part and others the ladders part. They are asked to fill the given boards with mud. As Keerthi is already hurt, she cried a lot as she couldn't perform. So, we need to wait for the whole episode till night.

Going with the nominations task, here is the list of contestants who need audience support this week:

1. Revanth

2. Inaya

3. Faima

4. Adi Reddy

5. Srihan

6. Keerthi

7. Marina

8. Rohith

9. Bala Aditya

10. Vasanthi

Mostly, contestants nominated Inaya and targeted her once again like last week. Faima had a long argument with Inaya and said she is fake. Inaya also said Faima is not her friend anymore and shouted on her. Reventh's aggressive behaviour is once again highlighted as Adi Reddy mentioned it in the task.

Being captain, Sri Sathya is saved and Raj once again didn't receive anyone's nominations. He nominated Adi Reddy and Inaya saying that her theft action in the task is not correct. Even Keerthi and Srihan's argument is also highlighted as they continued their blaming game.