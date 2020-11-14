Bigg Boss gives counters to the housemates

In today's episode, Bigg Boss came up with an interesting task. The task is to make the housemates stay silent for a while without smiling or laughing.

All the housemates should also try to make others laugh. On this note, Bigg Boss also gave some counters to the housemates. Bigg Boss imitated Sohel and Avinash's words and made fun. While making fun of Sohel, Bigg Boss said, "Katha ela undi?", "Enti ee Panchayati etc. Bigg Boss made Sohel laugh and the housemates laughed. Bigg boss also said that Avinash's Telugu speaking skills are so good but Avinash controlled his laugh. The task was very fun to watch but the housemates failed to stay silent. Bigg Boss also said the same adding that the housemates have failed to complete the task.

But, Bigg Boss said that it is entertaining to watch which is why he will give the Diwali gifts for the housemates.