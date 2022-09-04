Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Here Are The Details Of Launch Event And Probable Contestants Names…

Today is a great day for all lovers of the Bigg Boss Telugu show… The gala reality show will be launched today at 6 PM and will be live streamed on the Star MAA channel. Already the makers dropped a promo on social media and made us witness a glimpse of the gala and grandeur show…



The host Akkineni Nagarjuna is also excited for the launch event and also shared the promo on his Instagram page… Take a look!

6 hours to go!!! I am back with season 6 of The world's Biggest reality show 👁️. Entertainment ki Adda Fix... Watch https://t.co/eldvWdi31S See you all!@StarMaa @DisneyPlusHSTel#BiggBossTelugu6 #BBLiveOnHotstar — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 4, 2022

The promo showcases the glimpses of the grandeur house which is all accentuated with colourful lights… The living room large sofa which is seen in the monochrome design and the pinkish swimming pool area made the promo worth watching. From the promo, we can recognise the voices of singer Revanth and comedian Chanti.

Here is the list of probable contestants… Take a look!

• LV Revanth (Playback Singer)

• Srihan (Actor and social media influencer)

• Baladitya (Actor)

• TV couple Marina Abraham and Rohit Sahni

• Abhinaya Shree (daughter of yesteryear heroine Anuradha)

• Tanmay of Jabardasth fame

• Chalaki Chanti (Comedian)

• Aarohi Rao (Anchor TV9)

• Neha Chowdary (VJ/Sports representer)

• Adi Reddy (YouTuber)

• RJ Surya (Radio Jockey)

• Sri Satya (Actress)

• Sudeepa Pinky (Actress)

• Geetu Royal (Bigg Boss reviewer)

• Vasanthi Krishnan (Actress)

Even the Star MAA team dropped the same promo on their Instagram page and wrote, "A star-studded and entertainment-filled evening awaits you! #BiggBossTelugu6 is just few hours away! Don't miss the grand launch at 6 PM today, on @StarMaa & @DisneyPlusHSTel. #StarMaa #DisneyPlusHotstar #BBLiveOnHotstar #Nagarjuna".