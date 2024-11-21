Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Twelfth Week Voting Trends, Nominations & Elimination Predictions

The twelfth week of Bigg Boss Telugu * has taken a surprising turn, with major changes in voting trends and tough competition among the remaining contestants.

just two to three weeks left until the finale, the race to win is getting fiercer.

Some familiar faces are now in danger, while others are moving ahead. Let’s look at the latest updates, including nominations, voting standings, and predictions for this week’s elimination.

The Competition Gets Tougher as the Finale Nears

There are only 10 contestants left in the house, and *Bigg Boss Telugu 8* is quickly heading towards its grand finale. The season, which started with 14 contestants on September 2, has had several eliminations and wild-card entries that changed the house dynamics.

The current contestants are:

- Gautham

- Nikhil

- Nabeel

- Prithvi

- Yashmi

- Prerna

- Avinash

- Rohini

- Vishnupriya

- Tasty Teja

Twelfth Week Nominations: A Twist with Ex-Contestants

In a surprising twist, this week's nominations included the participation of eight former contestants who had previously been eliminated. Over two days, the five nominees for this week were finalised.

- Nikhil

- Prerna

- Yashm

- Prithvi

- Nabeel

Dramatic Voting Shifts: Who's Safe and Who’s in Danger?

The online voting polls opened on November 19, just after the nominations were revealed.Early trends indicated a possible elimination for Yashmi Gowda, one of the season’s strongest contestants. However, in a dramatic turn of events, voting patterns shifted unexpectedly within a day:

- Yashmi saw a significant leap in votes, climbing from the danger zone to secure a spot in the top two positions.

Current Voting Standings (Unofficial)

As of now, the unofficial voting percentages are as follows:

- Prerna: Leading with 21.44% (8,828 votes)

- Yashmi Gowda: A close second with 20.9% (8,606 votes)

- Nabeel: Holding third place with 20.43% (8,411 votes)

- Nikhil: Dropped to fourth with 19.8% (8,153 votes)

- Prithvi: Fifth place with 17.43% (7,179 votes)

Danger Zone: Prithvi and Nikhil at Risk

This week, Nikhil and Prithvi have dropped in the voting rankings and are now in danger of being eliminated.

They were close friends in the house, but now both are at risk of eviction. Fans are eagerly waiting for the weekend episode to find out who will be sent home.

Yashmi’s Rise: Conflict Boosts Her Popularity

On November 20, Yashmi had a big argument with Vishnu.

This seemed to help her, as many viewers felt sympathy for her and started voting for her more.

Because of this, her position in the voting rankings improved, and she gained more support from fans.

Elimination Predictions: Who Could Go?

While the official vote counts are not yet revealed, unofficial polls suggest that **Prithvi** may be at risk of leaving this week. Earlier, many thought **Yashmi** might be evicted, but her rise in votes makes that less likely. Fans are excited to see who will be eliminated in the weekend episode.

The Drama Continues: What’s Coming Up?

As Bigg Boss Telugu 8 heads towards its finale, the house is filled with tension and excitement.

Voting patterns are changing quickly, and emotions are running high, making it hard to know what will happen next.

Will Prithvi or Nikhil be eliminated, or will there be a surprise twist? Stay tuned for more updates as the season moves towards its exciting conclusion.



