Akira Nandan (Pawan Kalyan's Son) Biography: Age, Family, Favorites, Hobbies, Height, Weight, Photos

Akira Nandan Biography:

Akira Nandan is the son of the popular Telugu actor, politician, and founder of the Janasena Party, Pawan Kalyan, and his ex-wife Renu Desai (married in 2009, divorced in 2012).

Akira has a younger sister named Aadhya Konidela. He recently completed his schooling at Indus International School in Hyderabad. Akira made his film debut in 2014 in his mother's directorial debut movie, "Ishq Wala Love."

Akira Nandan Wiki:

Name: Akira Nandan Konidela

Profession: Actor

Debut Movie: Ishq Wala Love (2014)

Date of Birth: Thursday, April 8, 2004

Age: 17 years

Birthplace: Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Hometown: Hyderabad, Telangana, India

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Religion: Hinduism

Nationality: Indian

School: Oakridge International School, Hyderabad

Hobbies: Playing cricket





Akira Nandan Physical Appearance:



Height: 193 cm (6 feet 4 inches)

Weight: 65 kg (143 pounds)

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Black

Akira Nandan Family:

Father: Pawan Kalyan

Mother: Renu Desai

Grandfather: Venkat Rao

Grandmother: Anjana Devi

Sister(s): Aadhya Konidela and Polena Anjana Pawanova (half-sister)

Brother: Mark Shankar Pawanovich (half-brother)

Uncles: Chiranjeevi, Nagababu

Cousins: Ram Charan, Varun Tej





Akira Nandan Favourites:



Favorite Actor: Mahesh Babu

Favorite Actress: Renu Desai

Favorite Colors: White and Black

Akira Nandan Photos:























































