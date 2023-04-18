Akira Nandan (Pawan Kalyan's Son) Biography: Age, Family, Favorites, Hobbies, Height, Weight, Photos
Akira Nandan Biography:
Akira Nandan is the son of the popular Telugu actor, politician, and founder of the Janasena Party, Pawan Kalyan, and his ex-wife Renu Desai (married in 2009, divorced in 2012).
Akira has a younger sister named Aadhya Konidela. He recently completed his schooling at Indus International School in Hyderabad. Akira made his film debut in 2014 in his mother's directorial debut movie, "Ishq Wala Love."
Akira Nandan Wiki:
Name: Akira Nandan Konidela
Profession: Actor
Debut Movie: Ishq Wala Love (2014)
Date of Birth: Thursday, April 8, 2004
Age: 17 years
Birthplace: Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Hometown: Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Zodiac Sign: Scorpio
Religion: Hinduism
Nationality: Indian
School: Oakridge International School, Hyderabad
Hobbies: Playing cricket
Akira Nandan Physical Appearance:
Height: 193 cm (6 feet 4 inches)
Weight: 65 kg (143 pounds)
Eye Color: Black
Hair Color: Black
Akira Nandan Family:
Father: Pawan Kalyan
Mother: Renu Desai
Grandfather: Venkat Rao
Grandmother: Anjana Devi
Sister(s): Aadhya Konidela and Polena Anjana Pawanova (half-sister)
Brother: Mark Shankar Pawanovich (half-brother)
Uncles: Chiranjeevi, Nagababu
Cousins: Ram Charan, Varun Tej
Akira Nandan Favourites:
Favorite Actor: Mahesh Babu
Favorite Actress: Renu Desai
Favorite Colors: White and Black
