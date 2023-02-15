Cash Anudeep Biography: Age, Personal Life, Career, Movies, Photos.

Anudeep K.V. Biography:

Anudeep K. V. is an Indian Film director, known for his work in the Telugu and Tamil film industries. He gained popularity for his comedy film "Jathi Ratnalu," which starred Naveen Polishetty in a leading role.

Anudeep KV is also known as Cash Anudeep













Anudeep K.V. Personal Life:



Anudeep KV was born in the town of Narayankhed, India, to a father who was a government teacher and a mother who was a homemaker. His passion for cinema was sparked at a young age, as he was greatly influenced by his mother's love for movies. In particular, early exposure to films by directors like Rajkumar Santoshi, Charlie Chaplin, and Stephen Chow kindled Anudeep's lifelong love for the art of filmmaking.



Anudeep KV completed his 11th and 12th grades in Sanga Reddy and went on to obtain his undergraduate degree at News Science Degree College in Ameerpet, Hyderabad. He has also gained popularity on social media platforms through the circulation of humorous "Cash Anudeep" memes. Prior to his success with Jathi Ratnalu, Anudeep directed a short film called "Missed Call," which caught the attention of renowned director Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, ultimately leading to Anudeep's opportunity in the industry. You can watch Jathi Ratnalu here.













Anudeep K.V. Career:



Anudeep KV started his career by making a short film called "Missed Call," which showcased his unique brand of comedy. Following this, he worked as an assistant director on the film "Uyyala Jampala." Anudeep then made his directorial debut with "Pittagoda," but unfortunately, the film did not perform well commercially. Anudeep's desire to make a silly comedy film was hindered by difficulties in finding producers, but a year later, he was pleasantly surprised when Nag Ashwin, who was impressed by Anudeep's short film, contacted him and expressed an interest in collaborating. Produced by Nag Ashwin, Anudeep directed the immensely successful "Jathiratnalu," which catapulted him to fame. Due to the popularity of the TV game show "Cash," Anudeep became known as "Cash Anudeep" among the public. He subsequently directed a satirical social comedy titled "Prince," starring Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Ryaboshapka, but the film failed to perform well at the box office.













Anudeep K.V. Movies List:



Pittagoda



Jathi Ratnalu

First Day First Show

Prince




























