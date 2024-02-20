Anupama Parameswaran Biography: Age, Education, Career, Movies, Family, Photos





Anupama Parameswaran, a versatile Indian actress born in Kerala, gained fame with her debut role as Mary George in the acclaimed Malayalam movie "Premam." Since then, she has captivated audiences across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema with her charming looks and exceptional acting prowess. Let's delve into her fascinating journey, accolades, and upcoming projects.





Early Life and Education:

Born on February 18, 1996, in Irinjalakuda, Kerala, Anupama completed her schooling at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School before pursuing a degree in Communicative English from CMS College Kottayam. However, her passion for acting led her to drop out of college and embark on a career in the film industry.

Family Details:

Anupama's family consists of three members: her mother, father, and brother. Her father goes by the name Parameswaran Irekkath, while her mother is known as Sunita Parameswaran. Anupama's younger brother is named Akshay Parameswara, and she holds a deep affection for him. She frequently posts pictures with her brother on various social media platforms, showcasing their strong bond.





Acting Career:

Anupama's career took off with the blockbuster Malayalam movie "Premam" in 2015, followed by successful ventures like "A Aa" in Telugu and "Kodi" in Tamil. Her notable performances in "Shatamanam Bhavati" and "Hello Guru Prema Kosame" further solidified her position in the industry.

Throughout her journey, Anupama has essayed diverse roles across various languages, showcasing her versatility and talent. From romantic dramas to psychological thrillers, she has left an indelible mark on audiences with her impeccable portrayals.

Awards and Recognitions:

Anupama's stellar performances have earned her numerous accolades and nominations. She clinched the Ramu Kariat Film Award for Most Popular Actor (Female) for "Premam" and garnered nominations at prestigious events like the Filmfare Awards South and South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA).

Her dedication and commitment to her craft have been lauded by critics and fans alike, propelling her to prominence in the Indian film industry.





Upcoming Projects:

In 2024, Anupama is set to grace the silver screen with two eagerly anticipated films, "Eagle" and "Tillu Square," showcasing her versatility and range as an actor. Fans eagerly await her performances in these upcoming ventures.





Personal Life and Controversy:

Off-screen, Anupama is known for her love for animals, particularly her pet dog, Whiskey. She is an avid traveller, dancer, and painter, often sharing her artistic endeavours on social media.

In 2020, Anupama faced a cyber attack on her Facebook account, leading to the unauthorized release of her modified images. She promptly reported the incident to the Cyber Crime Police, displaying her resilience in the face of adversity.





Anupama Parameswaran's journey from a small-town girl to a celebrated actress exemplifies talent, hard work, and determination. With her infectious charm and stellar performances, she continues to win hearts across the Southern film industry and beyond. As she ventures into new territories with her upcoming projects, her star shines brightly in the cinematic landscape.



















































































































