Chalaki Chanti Biography: Age, Family, Early Life, Career, Physical Appearance, Health, Photos

Chalaki Chanti Biography:

Chalaki Chanti, also known as Vinay Mohan, is an Indian film and television actor and comedian who primarily works in the Telugu film industry. He was born on June 29, 1986, in Hyderabad, Telangana, India.

Chalaki Chanti Early Life:

After completing his schooling, Chalaki Chanti joined Maha Vidyalaya Degree & PG College in Hyderabad to pursue a degree in B. Com. However, due to financial difficulties, he had to discontinue his studies.

Chalaki Chanti Career:

After working as a customer executive officer for Tata Indicom and then as a manager for a guest house, Vinay Mohan attended Radio Mirchi auditions and was selected as a Radio Jockey. It was during this time that he hosted a program called "Chanti bank," which led to him being nicknamed Chanti.

Chanti had a talent for mimicry and would often entertain those around him. He even worked part-time as a Mimicry artist on Tankbund Tourism boats. Chanti began auditioning for roles in cinema and made his acting debut in Tollywood with the movie "Jallu" in 2009. However, it was his performance in "Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu" that earned him fame and recognition. He has since acted in more than 80 to 90 films in the Telugu film industry.

In July 2013, Chanti became a team leader for the "Chalaki Chanti" team on the popular Telugu TV show "Jabardasth." In fact, his skit was the first one to be aired on the show. This led to Chanti gaining a huge following and becoming a household name in the Telugu-speaking community.

In addition to his work on "Jabardasth," Chanti also hosted "Naa Show Naa Ishtam" on ETV Plus. In 2022, he participated in the popular reality show "Bigg Boss Telugu 6," hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Chalaki Chanti Physical Appearance:

Height: 162 cm (in centimeters), 1.62 m (in meters), 5' 3" (in feet inches)

Weight: 68 kg (in kilograms), 149 Ibs (in pounds)

Eye Colour: Black

Hair Colour: Black

Chalaki Chanti Family:

Siblings: 2 Brothers

Marital Status: Married

Marriage Date: April 24, 2016

Wife/Spouse: Swetha

Children: Daughter named Dhanyatha (born in 2018)

Chalaki Chanti Health:

Recently, He has suffered a heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports in the Telugu media, Chanti is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is slowly recovering. However, there has been no official confirmation about his health from his family or friends.

